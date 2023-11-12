Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we continue to observe Veterans Day here in Michiana, we spoke to two local veterans on Saturday who shared accounts of their service to our nation.

Arnold Compas, a World War II and Korean War veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday at Brookdale South Bend senior living facility.

“Well, it was a war going on, and I thought I had the responsibility like all the other other young men did, so I decided to enlist in the Air Force in 1942,” he recalled. “I thought there was a responsibility.”

James Jennings is a U.S. Marine who served during the Vietnam War.

“I got wounded on an early operation in Vietnam and I got hit in both arms and both legs,” he said “After I got out of service, I had received a Purple Heart for it.”

Michiana veterans have been celebrated for their service throughout the day with special breakfasts, dinners, discounts, and more. You can still thank a veteran for their service, and we thank James and Arnold for theirs.

