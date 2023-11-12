Advertise With Us

Legacy Hall of Fame Gala

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a great turnout Saturday night for the 8th annual Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala .

The black tie event took place in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre. WNDU’s Gary Sieber was none the worse for wear despite doing the early weather here this morning.

Each year this event recognizes leaders in the community. The late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was recognized posthumously. . Eleven honorees in all were inducted into the Legacy Hall of Fame.

This program serves as the primary fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Elkhart County.

