Irish women’s soccer defeats Valpo 2-0 in first round of NCAA Tourney

By 16 News Now and Jackson Neill
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team is moving on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Valparaiso 2-0 in first round action at Alumni Stadium on Saturday night.

It’s Notre Dame’s 29th NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 31 years.

Notre Dame’s defense held up strong in this one, but the offense took a while to get going. The Irish took 18 shots in the first half, but none of them found the back of the net.

The Irish finally woke up in the 49th minute, as Ellie Ospeck tapped in a beautiful assist from Morgan Roy to break the stalemate. Notre Dame would add an insurance goal later in the second half.

The third-seeded Irish will now travel to Fayetteville, Ark., next weekend, where they will take on sixth-seeded Memphis.

