First Alert Weather: Warmer Temperatures Into The Workweek, Rain Chances Friday

TODAY: A few morning clouds will give way to a bright afternoon. High 54F. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Clear skies all day long with slightly warmer temps. High 57F. Low 34F. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Another day of sunny skies and continuing warming. High 58F. Low 38F. Winds S 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies will remain largely clear and rain chances near 0 through Thursday, but a cold front will move through on Friday and bring in decent rain chances as the workweek ends, luckily the rain chances won’t linger into weekend. Temperatures will warm until the cold front rolls over and temps will fall into the weekend.

