First Alert Weather: Clear and Warming Conditions Through Most of the Week!

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 36F. Winds S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine! Breezy. High 58F. Winds NW 10-20.

TUESDAY: Chaining another clear and above average day with winds back out of the south. Low 32F. High 57F. Winds S 5-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warming trend continues with highs into the low 60s by the midweek. Our next cold front will bring us a chance for rain on Friday as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Next weekend looks dry, but cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Another system looks to bring rain and possibly some wintry mix chances on late Mon/Tues. Stay tuned for details.

