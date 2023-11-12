Community leaders recognized at Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a great turnout on Saturday night for the 8th annual Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala.

The black-tie event took place in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre.

Each year, this event recognizes leaders in the community. The late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was recognized posthumously.

“From time to time, we have some people that have passed, and we are honoring them posthumously,” explained Jessica Hilary, director of Junior Achievement of Elkhart County. “Jackie is receiving our community impact award. Clearly, Elkhart was her home. She loved Elkhart, she loved the kids of Elkhart, she loved to serve Elkhart. And so, we are honored to be able to honor her this evening.”

11 honorees in all were inducted into the Legacy Hall of Fame. You can find the full list by clicking here.

This program serves as the primary fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Elkhart County.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The food bank gave out 500 turkeys at Saturday's distribution.

Holidays

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This year’s parade was the biggest ever, with over 60 entries, food, lights, and music.

Community

Camp Millhouse hosts pancake breakfast, bake sale to celebrate new lodge

Camp Millhouse hosts pancake breakfast, bake sale to celebrate new lodge

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The breakfast was targeted to raise money and pay off the new lodge.

Community

Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Arnold Compas and James Jennings looked back on their service to our nation on Saturday.

Latest News

Hometown Hero

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-IN, presents Allen Reed with a replacement Purple Heart medal on Nov....

Mishawaka double Purple Heart recipient receives medal replacement

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST
|
By Mark Peterson
One of the medals was previously replaced, while the final replacement was pinned on Reed by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym on Friday in a brief ceremony.

Community

U.S. Army Veteran Jason Snyder stands with his family as he is honored with an honor quilt on...

Rochester School Corporation honors veterans, including one of their own

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
Jason Snyder is the principal of Columbia Elementary School in Rochester, but he’s also a decorated veteran.

Community

LoveWay is a therapeutic equestrian service where children with disabilities are able to ride...

LoveWay adds on-site living facility as nonprofit expands in Middlebury

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
As LoveWay continues to grow, they have now added a housing unit to their property, and the new living facility is going to help them have more employees and interns.

Community

The district’s food staff served a free breakfast to those who have served in the armed forces....

Brandywine Community Schools honors veterans with free breakfast

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Students at Brandywine say it’s an important way of saying “thank you” to our vets.

Community

Honoring Veterans in Michiana

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Veterans Day is a time to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our veterans and active-duty military personnel have made in service to our country, and we’re looking to showcase them right here.

Holidays

South Bend FOP kicks off annual ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Each year, the program gives gifts to kids and holiday meals for their families.