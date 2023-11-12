Community leaders recognized at Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a great turnout on Saturday night for the 8th annual Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala.

The black-tie event took place in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre.

Each year, this event recognizes leaders in the community. The late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was recognized posthumously.

“From time to time, we have some people that have passed, and we are honoring them posthumously,” explained Jessica Hilary, director of Junior Achievement of Elkhart County. “Jackie is receiving our community impact award. Clearly, Elkhart was her home. She loved Elkhart, she loved the kids of Elkhart, she loved to serve Elkhart. And so, we are honored to be able to honor her this evening.”

11 honorees in all were inducted into the Legacy Hall of Fame. You can find the full list by clicking here.

This program serves as the primary fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Elkhart County.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.