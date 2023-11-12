Advertise With Us

Celebrating Michiana veterans

American flag (generic)
American flag (generic)(Unsplash)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Two local veterans are sharing accounts of their service to our nation.

Arnold Compas, a World War II and Korean War veteran celebrated his one hundred second birthday at Brookdale South Bend senior living facility. . James Jennings served in the U.S. Marine Corp who during the Vietnam War.

Arnold Compas - WWII and Korean war veteran tells us “well it was a war going on, and i thought I had the responsibility like all the other, other young men did, so I decided to enlist in the Air Force in 1942 I thought there was a responsibility.”

James Jennings – U.S. marine, Vietnam war veteran says, “yeah I got wounded on an early operation in Vietnam and I got hit in both arms and both legs. and I have received after i got out of service, i had received a purple heart for it.”

Michiana veterans have been celebrated for their service throughout the day with special breakfasts, dinners, discounts, and more. you can still thank a veteran for their service and we thank James and Arnold for theirs.

