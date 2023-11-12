Camp Millhouse hosts pancake breakfast, bake sale to celebrate new lodge

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Camp Millhouse celebrated its new lodge on Saturday with a pancake breakfast and bake sale.

Camp Millhouse is a summer camp for children and adults dealing with disabilities.

The breakfast was targeted to raise money and pay off the new lodge. The goal is to raise $80,000.

“I just got the chills because we didn’t know what to expect today,” said Diana Bredan, executive director at Camp Millhouse. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pancake breakfast. People are amazing in their support for Camp Millhouse.”

The breakfast started at 8 a.m. with a line stretching outside all the way until 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Turkeys handed out to families in need at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The food bank gave out 500 turkeys at Saturday's distribution.

Holidays

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off Christmas season

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This year’s parade was the biggest ever, with over 60 entries, food, lights, and music.

Community

Community leaders recognized at Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala

Community leaders recognized at Junior Achievement Business Legacy Gala

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The black-tie event took place on Saturday night in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre.

Community

Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

Michiana veterans share accounts of their service on Veterans Day

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Arnold Compas and James Jennings looked back on their service to our nation on Saturday.

Latest News

Hometown Hero

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-IN, presents Allen Reed with a replacement Purple Heart medal on Nov....

Mishawaka double Purple Heart recipient receives medal replacement

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST
|
By Mark Peterson
One of the medals was previously replaced, while the final replacement was pinned on Reed by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym on Friday in a brief ceremony.

Community

U.S. Army Veteran Jason Snyder stands with his family as he is honored with an honor quilt on...

Rochester School Corporation honors veterans, including one of their own

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
Jason Snyder is the principal of Columbia Elementary School in Rochester, but he’s also a decorated veteran.

Community

LoveWay is a therapeutic equestrian service where children with disabilities are able to ride...

LoveWay adds on-site living facility as nonprofit expands in Middlebury

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
As LoveWay continues to grow, they have now added a housing unit to their property, and the new living facility is going to help them have more employees and interns.

Community

The district’s food staff served a free breakfast to those who have served in the armed forces....

Brandywine Community Schools honors veterans with free breakfast

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Students at Brandywine say it’s an important way of saying “thank you” to our vets.

Community

Honoring Veterans in Michiana

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Veterans Day is a time to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our veterans and active-duty military personnel have made in service to our country, and we’re looking to showcase them right here.

Holidays

South Bend FOP kicks off annual ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Each year, the program gives gifts to kids and holiday meals for their families.