Camp Millhouse hosts pancake breakfast, bake sale to celebrate new lodge

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Camp Millhouse celebrated its new lodge on Saturday with a pancake breakfast and bake sale.

Camp Millhouse is a summer camp for children and adults dealing with disabilities.

The breakfast was targeted to raise money and pay off the new lodge. The goal is to raise $80,000.

“I just got the chills because we didn’t know what to expect today,” said Diana Bredan, executive director at Camp Millhouse. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pancake breakfast. People are amazing in their support for Camp Millhouse.”

The breakfast started at 8 a.m. with a line stretching outside all the way until 11 a.m.

