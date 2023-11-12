Benton Harbor man dies after police chase ends in crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Benton Harbor man is dead after police say he led them on a chase that ended in a crash early Sunday morning.

The chase began just after 2 a.m. on M-139 near Napier Avenue when officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding and had swerved into the path of a Benton Township Police Department patrol car.

The chase continued in the westbound lanes of I-94 until officers lost sight of the vehicle. A deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle a short time later on Lakeshore Drive near Shoreham Drive and attempted to stop it, but it sped away.

From there, the chase continued into the city of St. Joseph, where the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Lakeshore Drive just north of Hilltop Road.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

The crash is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

