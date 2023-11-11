Friday Night Football: Indiana and Michigan regional finals
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we still have plenty of high school football teams here in Michiana who are looking to keep their seasons alive.
Here’s a look at the scores from regional final matchups involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan.
For a look at scores across the state of Indiana, click here. For Michigan, click here.
INDIANA
Class 6A
Crown Point 34, Penn 33
Class 5A
Fort Wayne Snider 19, Mishawaka 18
Class 4A
NorthWood 38, New Prairie 14
Class 3A
Knox 41, West Lafayette 23
Class 2A
Lafayette Central Catholic 22, LaVille 0
Class 1A
North Judson 44, Park Tudor 26
MICHIGAN
Division 4 Region 2
Portland 21, Niles 14
Division 6 Region 3
(Saturday Game) Ovid-Elsie at Constantine
Division 8 Region 3
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 54, White Pigeon 6
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.