Friday Night Football: Indiana and Michigan regional finals

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we still have plenty of high school football teams here in Michiana who are looking to keep their seasons alive.

Here’s a look at the scores from regional final matchups involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan.

For a look at scores across the state of Indiana, click here. For Michigan, click here.

INDIANA

Class 6A

Crown Point 34, Penn 33

Class 5A

Fort Wayne Snider 19, Mishawaka 18

Class 4A

NorthWood 38, New Prairie 14

Class 3A

Knox 41, West Lafayette 23

Class 2A

Lafayette Central Catholic 22, LaVille 0

Class 1A

North Judson 44, Park Tudor 26

MICHIGAN

Division 4 Region 2

Portland 21, Niles 14

Division 6 Region 3

(Saturday Game) Ovid-Elsie at Constantine

Division 8 Region 3

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 54, White Pigeon 6

