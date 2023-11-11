Advertise With Us

400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese and needs veterinarian care. (WPTV, LAUGHING PIG SANCTUARY, CNN)
By WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - A woman’s 400-pound pet pig has been confiscated in Florida.

Officials say they had to take it away from the owner because it’s severely obese and needs veterinarian care.

“I don’t know what else to say about that. They took Pork Chop away from me,” said its owner, Kelly Jacobson.

It’s been heartbreaking for Jacobson. Her Pork Chop, estimated at 400 pounds, was led away not easily by animal care and control Thursday night during an eviction in Northwood Village.

Officers concerned about the animal’s weight and overall health are now looking to gain custody.

Annette Wrubleski runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig about two and a half hours away in central Florida.

“They’re sentient beings. They’re just incredible. They’re so misunderstood,” she said.

She says pigs like Pork Chop can be helped.

“It’s going to be a long process so if he can’t walk and he can’t, he doesn’t have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time,” Wrubleski said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penguin Point announced that it's closing all of its remaining locations on Sunday.
Penguin Point to permanently close all remaining restaurants on Sunday
A photo from the scene in South Bend provided by our reporter.
2 injured after Randolph Street shooting in South Bend
Search underway after suspect runs away following car chase in Elkhart
Cheers Pub owner speaks out amid underage drinking investigation
Cheers Pub owner speaks out amid underage drinking investigation
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

Latest News

If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph...
2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy
If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph...
2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy
Today people across the country are taking time to remember those who served our country. With...
WNDU Vault: Statue of Liberty makes a stop in Michiana
This Tuesday Michiana had a chance to make their voices heard, as we had another election take...
WNDU Vault: South Bend School Board Elections