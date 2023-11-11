2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Nipsy!

To learn more about Nipsy and see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.