2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Nipsy!

To learn more about Nipsy and see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or just stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 11, 2023