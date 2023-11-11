2 injured in shooting on Randolph Street in South Bend
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in South Bend on Friday evening.
According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Randolph Street after a call came in around 9 p.m.
Police on scene say that two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect at this time.
