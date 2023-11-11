2 injured after shooting near Leer, Randolph intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in South Bend on Friday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of Randolph Street after a call came in around 9 p.m.

Police on scene say that two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time.

A map of where the shooting occurred. (WNDU)

