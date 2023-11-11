Advertise With Us

2 injured after shooting near Leer, Randolph intersection

A photo from the scene in South Bend provided by our reporter.
A photo from the scene in South Bend provided by our reporter.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting in South Bend on Friday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of Randolph Street after a call came in around 9 p.m.

Police on scene say that two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time.

A map of where the shooting occurred.
A map of where the shooting occurred.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

