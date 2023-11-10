South Bend Housing Authority contractor sentenced to 6 months in prison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the major players in the bank and wire fraud case involving the South Bend Housing Authority was sentenced this week.

Contractor Archie Robinson III got six months in prison, to be followed by six months on home detention and two years on supervised release.

Robinson was also ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution.

Robinson admitted to cashing checks from the Housing Authority for work that was never done and providing kickbacks to Housing Authority administrators.

Robinson pleaded guilty and cooperated with authorities.

Robinson is to begin his sentence no later than Feb. 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.