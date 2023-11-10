Advertise With Us

South Bend Housing Authority contractor sentenced to 6 months in prison

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the major players in the bank and wire fraud case involving the South Bend Housing Authority was sentenced this week.

Contractor Archie Robinson III got six months in prison, to be followed by six months on home detention and two years on supervised release.

Robinson was also ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution.

Robinson admitted to cashing checks from the Housing Authority for work that was never done and providing kickbacks to Housing Authority administrators.

Robinson pleaded guilty and cooperated with authorities.

Robinson is to begin his sentence no later than Feb. 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penguin Point announced that it's closing all of its remaining locations on Sunday.
Penguin Point to permanently close all remaining restaurants on Sunday
A photo from the scene in South Bend provided by our reporter.
2 injured in shooting on Randolph Street in South Bend
Search underway after suspect runs away following car chase in Elkhart
Friday Night Football: Indiana and Michigan regional finals
The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the...
Veterans Day events and deals across Michiana

Latest News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh against Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban
If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph...
2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy
If you want to adopt Nipsy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph...
2nd Chance Pet: Nipsy
Today people across the country are taking time to remember those who served our country. With...
WNDU Vault: Statue of Liberty makes a stop in Michiana
This Tuesday Michiana had a chance to make their voices heard, as we had another election take...
WNDU Vault: South Bend School Board Elections