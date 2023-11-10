South Bend FOP kicks off annual ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have to get through the Thanksgiving holiday first, but that doesn’t mean groups in our community haven’t started planning for Christmas!

The South Bend FOP Lodge #36 has officially kicked off its “Santa’s Elficers” program for the season! Each year, the program gives gifts to kids and holiday meals for their families.

Last year, the program had its biggest year yet, helping 426 children and their families.

If you’d like to benefit from “Santa’s Elficers,” you can request an application for the 2023 program by emailing santaselficers@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. The program assists children 17 and younger.

“Santa’s Elficers” is a 100% donor-driven program, which is why police are seeking the community’s help in providing donations in the form of money, gift cards, holiday gifts, clothing items, bedding, shoes and non-perishable food.

You can also contribute to the program by visiting the Amazon Wishlist.

