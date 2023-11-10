Search underway after suspect flees on foot following car chase in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police search is underway for a suspect still at large following a crash on County Road 6 Thursday evening.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities initiated a pursuit on County Road 6 following a caller tipoff that a suspect with felony warrants was near the Ross Dress for Less store in Elkhart around 5:20 p.m.

The suspect, who was driving a Honda Civic, fled westbound on County Road 6 and struck a vehicle, before going north on Moose Trail and entering a wooded area. The suspect then went through two fences and got on the Indiana Toll Road before heading west.

Officers eventually found the Honda Civic abandoned at the 89 mile marker. Officers attempted to locate the driver with K-9 units but were unable to find him.

The driver who was hit by the suspect on County Road 6 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation remains active.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.