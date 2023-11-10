Rochester School Corporation honors veterans, including one of their own

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Not only is Veterans Day on Saturday, but November is Military Family Month, and in Fulton County, hundreds gathered at Rochester High School to honor some of our heroes.

Jason Snyder is the principal of Columbia Elementary School in Rochester, but he’s also a decorated veteran.

Jason knows what it means to serve, as he comes from a family of U.S. Military veterans. During his tenure, he was deployed and served two tours in Iraq.

Jason says he grew up on an Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM. His father was in the Air Force for over 20 years, with his late grandfather serving during WWII. His wife’s father also served in the Armed Forces.

For his service, he has been awarded the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Armed Forces Services Medal with Combat Action Badge.

And this afternoon, surrounded by family and colleagues, he was honored yet again today by being presented with an honor quilt for his lifelong dedication to our country and the Fulton County Community.

“As they were reading and going over my bio, every time there was an award mentioned, it brought back different scenarios in my career and in my life, you know, to get those awards and even have those written on the paper, was because of the people that were around me at that time,” Jason Snyder said. “It wasn’t anything that I did; I did my job, I did what was asked of me, what my country asked of me, but the success that I’ve had was all built around the people that I’ve served with.”

The last four living WWII veterans in Fulton County were also honored today, with Synder saying they are the ones who truly deserve to be praised and honored on Veteran’s Day.

