Resources continue to improve for Veterans at the Jackie Walorski VA clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -It is Veterans Day and there are plenty of events going on the next couple of days to honor their service.

But what we don’t think about is the day-to-day care that goes into the lives of veterans, who have dealt with some tough image.

Well, that’s where the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawka comes to help.

The VA clinic provides some important resources for our veterans like your typical primary care, a pharmacy, and even help for veterans experiencing homelessness!

And those were only a few of the resources and means for these veterans to get that help.

The Jackie Walorski VA clinic is one of 8 locations that is providing resources under the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System.

And with some of the changes that happened over the past couple of years, VA benefits have expanded, allowing more veterans to have that access that they truly deserve.

“With the pact act it has broadened the scope of who can come to the VA toxic exposure screenings, We now have the compact act which provides mental health services. For vets who might have suicide ideations to get help right away. And have that paid for by the VA. Just in the past 5 years they’ve passed so many laws to make the VA bigger and better. Hiring on more staff who we can accept. So those are very important things…”

And with that means different understandings for what help and resources were needed for a lot of the veterans coming back from War.

Specifically mental health, that’s why 30 Percent of the employees, including doctors and nurses. on the VA Northern Indiana health system are veterans themselves, because it’s important for veterans to help veterans.

“We deeply care, and our number 1 priority is our veterans and their health. And we specialize in veteran specific concerns, whether it’s PTSD, traumatic brain injury, whatever it may be, this is why we want our veterans to come see us because we have doctors and nurses who specialize in these types of things.”

How we look at mental health and the overall care of our veterans has taken great strides over the years. It only looks to improve as our technology and overall understanding of these problems grows as well.

