Penguin Point to permanently close all remaining restaurants on Sunday

(WNDU) - It appears to be the end of an era for a popular fast-food chain here in northern Indiana.

Penguin Point announced in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that it will be permanently closing all its remaining restaurant locations this weekend.

Those locations include two in Warsaw, and ones in Auburn, Columbia City, North Manchester, and Wabash.

Penguin Point, which was founded in 1950, is known for its Big Wally burgers, fries, chicken, shakes, and tenderloin sandwiches.

The move comes nearly a year after the restaurant chain closed seven restaurants across northern Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.