Penguin Point to permanently close all remaining restaurants on Sunday

The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne closed its doors for good in 2022.(Penguin Point)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WNDU) - It appears to be the end of an era for a popular fast-food chain here in northern Indiana.

Penguin Point announced in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that it will be permanently closing all its remaining restaurant locations this weekend.

Those locations include two in Warsaw, and ones in Auburn, Columbia City, North Manchester, and Wabash.

Penguin Point, which was founded in 1950, is known for its Big Wally burgers, fries, chicken, shakes, and tenderloin sandwiches.

The move comes nearly a year after the restaurant chain closed seven restaurants across northern Indiana.

