Minority business excellence celebrated at Hotel Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce celebrated minority business excellence at Hotel Elkhart.

The event was well-represented by WNDU staff on Thursday, including our own general manager, Ron Bartholomew, and reporter, Erika Jimenez!

This year’s winners include:

  • Write Connections
  • DW Victim Advocacy Center
  • Ricky’s Taqueria
  • Center for Healing and Hope
  • Bethza Professional Makeup Artist
  • Councilman Arvis Dawson

“Making sure that regardless of where you live what your background is that you have opportunity to thrive and support and we want businesses that support our community,” said Levon Johnson, CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber.

This year’s keynote speaker was Marlene Dotson, who has served as president and CEO of the Indiana Latino Institute.

