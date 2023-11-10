Minority business excellence celebrated at Hotel Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce celebrated minority business excellence at Hotel Elkhart.

The event was well-represented by WNDU staff on Thursday, including our own general manager, Ron Bartholomew, and reporter, Erika Jimenez!

This year’s winners include:

Write Connections

DW Victim Advocacy Center

Ricky’s Taqueria

Center for Healing and Hope

Bethza Professional Makeup Artist

Councilman Arvis Dawson

“Making sure that regardless of where you live what your background is that you have opportunity to thrive and support and we want businesses that support our community,” said Levon Johnson, CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber.

This year’s keynote speaker was Marlene Dotson, who has served as president and CEO of the Indiana Latino Institute.

