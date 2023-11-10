Michiana Marines celebrate branch’s 248th birthday with flag raising at Battell Park

By Waleed Alamleh and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now wants to give a shout out to a very special group that is celebrating a very big birthday on Friday.

We’re talking about the U.S. Marine Corps! The proud men and women are celebrating their branch’s 248th birthday.

Marines were out in full force at Battell Park in Mishawaka on Friday morning, as the combat engineers of South Bend’s Marine Corps Reserve Unit raised the park’s flag. They were up bright and early at 0800, or 8 a.m. for us civilians.

Every branch of the military has a birthday, but it’s a special event for the Marines.

“It’s a sacrifice, you know?” said Sgt. Omar Enriquez-Tula. “We’re all here to protect the country and honor those that have fallen before us and those that have set the stone for us and set those paths for us. And we’re here to continue that legacy and remember for our fallen comrades and what they’ve done.”

It was on this day back in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress authorized two battalions of Marines to be raised.

