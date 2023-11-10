LoveWay adds on-site living facility as nonprofit expands in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - LoveWay is a therapeutic equestrian service where children with disabilities are able to ride horses.

As they continue to grow, they have now added a housing unit to their property, and the new living facility is going to help them have more employees and interns.

“LoveWay is an amazing place…. LoveWay is a place where we tell children with disabilities what they can do all day,” said Shelley Becker, the executive director of LoveWay.

As you drive through the gates of LoveWay, you are greeted by four-legged friends.

The nonprofit marked its 50th year this year and hosts 16 schools, and 20 schools are on a waiting list. With more children means more staff, which is why they added an onsite living facility.

“So we were looking to have something on sight that will allow someone to come and live in it for a few months temporarily while they looked for something a bit more permanent,” Becker said. “Another need we were hopeful to fill with this is we have partnered with a college in Michigan that would like us to provide a continual rotation of interns we can possibly hire someday.”

Some of the partners that helped make the living facility possible are Integrity Modular Setup, Eric Ott Decking, Borkholder Building, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and Elevation Park Models.

Joel Lederman is co-owner of Elevation Park Models and says the company was very excited to have the opportunity to help LoveWay.

“I think what excited us about this opportunity was we knew LoveWay,” Lederman told 16 News Now. “And we knew the organization, and we knew that you had some goals, and when the board came to us with the growth mindset. We wanted to partner with you and say, ‘How can we help you guys achieve?’ Whether it’s bringing and attracting new talent or staff. We saw your growth opportunities and were excited and wanted to be a part of it.”

Becker also expressed how thankful she is to the community.

“LoveWay has been open for 50 years, and the community not only supported us but wrapped their arms around us,” she said. “They made sure these children coming from all these schools didn’t need to worry about if they can pay or not, and they said, ‘We got that.’ It’s an incredible community.”

Love Way is home to 20 horses, and Becker also told 16 News Now she loves her job and can’t see herself doing anything else.

