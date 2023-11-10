How veterans and military members can seek help

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mental and physical stress can take a toll on our military members, and sadly deaths by suicide are at historically high rates.

The CDC found that about 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., and according to research from Brown University in 2021, more than 30,000 service members and veterans of the post-9/11 wars have died by suicide.

Meanwhile, only 30-40% of veterans use VA services, when the number should clearly be many more.

Kent Laudeman, a U.S. Army veteran and director of the United Health Services Suicide Prevention Center, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to discuss why military suicide numbers are on the rise, and what can be done to encourage more veterans to seek help. You can watch their full conversation in the video above.

We want to remind you that there is plenty of help out there for veterans. You can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988. You can also text 838255. If you have hearing loss, you can call TTY 800-799-4889.

There are other options as well. You can call 911, go to the nearest emergency room, or go directly to your nearest VA Medical Center. Discharge status does not matter.

