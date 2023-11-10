Honoring Veterans in Michiana

(WNDU) - This is home, which is why we’re honoring the brave men and women here in Michiana who have selflessly served our nation.

Veterans Day is a time to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our veterans and active-duty military personnel have made in service to our country, and we’re looking to showcase that all weekend.

It starts with you, the viewers, who are helping us share their stories by submitting your photos to the gallery below. To submit yours, click here and select “Veterans Day 2023.”

16 News Now has also gone out into the community in search of these stories. We found one such story at Brookdale in South Bend, where we met a World War II and Korean War veteran who is celebrating his 102nd birthday on Veterans Day!

Meanwhile, there are many events across the area that are celebrating veterans this weekend, and many retailers offering discounts and deals to honor them as well. You can find all of those in the link below.

But Veterans Day isn’t just about ceremonies or sales. It’s also about making ourselves aware of the unique challenges our heroes face because of such selfless sacrifice.

That’s why we’re also highlighting all the resources that are available to veterans and military members who need help.

Once again, this is home. And thank you for your service.

