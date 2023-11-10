Cheers Pub owner speaks out amid underage drinking investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Accountability matters, especially moving forward.

The Roseland Town Council met Thursday night to discuss the latest allegations against Cheers Pub for underage customers.

The council wants to wait and see what happens at the state level before deciding whether or not to fine Cheers Pub.

Doug Michael, who is one of the pub’s owners, said fake IDs have gotten so sophisticated that it is hard to tell if they are legit.

He said police have an easier time catching underage customers due to technology that allows them to track invalid driver’s license numbers on those IDs.

“We are doing everything we can. We have talked to Excise. Excise has been inside Cheers when the students have been coming in, as we are scanning the ID, and they have never said we are doing anything incorrect,” said Michael.

Michael said they are upgrading their system next week to help catch fake IDs.

Roseland police said they confiscated more than 50 fake IDs and issued more than 70 citations for underage drinking last Thursday.

“It’s been an ongoing saga and really haven’t been too pleased with it because they have had violations in the past,” said Mike Schalk, who is serving in the at-large seat as a newly-elected Roseland Town councilman.

Roseland Town Attorney Peter Agostino, said other fines against Cheers Pub have been dismissed in the past, but they were not related to underage drinking.

“But that’s one of the reasons why things have gotten worse at Cheers, which makes it unsafe for our police officers and our residents,” said Schalk.

Indiana State Excise Police is handling the investigation.

“We’ve been doing everything that they have asked us to do in the past and we are continuing to cooperate with them,” said Michael.

“And we will be monitoring Cheers because we plan on working really close with our police department...Keep them on their toes and make sure they follow through with what they say they are going to do,” said Schalk.

The Roseland town attorney said the ongoing investigation may or may not involve criminal action.

