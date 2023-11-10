Brandywine Community Schools honors veterans with free breakfast

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Brandywine Community Schools held its annual Veterans Day breakfast on Friday morning.

The district’s food staff served a free breakfast to those who have served in the armed forces. It’s the second time the event has been held.

Students at Brandywine say it’s an important way of saying “thank you” to our vets.

“I think it’s so important because it shows that in today’s world, that we still care and support our veterans,” said junior Thomas Kiloelea. “It shows that we really care for each other and that we still think about them.”

In addition to breakfast, there was a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the Brandywine High School band.

