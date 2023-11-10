Berrien County offering free smoke, carbon monoxide detectors for homeowners

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is going above and beyond to make sure residents are safe this holiday season.

Servpro of Berrien County has donated more than 19,000 smoke alarms and 500 carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments to install for homeowners. Those interested simply need to call their local fire department for details!

Servpro says that most fire departments operate with volunteers and local funding. Smoke alarms cost around $5 each, and carbon monoxide detectors are around $20.

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so by sending a check with the memo “Fire Safety Equipment” to the Berrien County Firefighters Association at P.O. Box 214, 4411 East Snow Road, Berrien Springs, Michigan, 49013.

Those who donate will receive a voucher good for money off of a Centsible HVAC inspection, cleaning, or service.

