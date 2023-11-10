16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade returns this Saturday

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While it might not even be Thanksgiving yet, an annual Christmas tradition returns to Shipshewana this weekend!

The 16th annual Shipshewana Light Parade kicks off this Saturday at 7 p.m. in downtown Shipshewana. The Christmas kickoff welcomes thousands each year to the area, with over 12,000 attending in 2022.

“This year will be the biggest light parade we have ever done,” said Andrew Rohrer, one of the event’s organizers, in a press release. “With over 60 entries, the family-friendly atmosphere, food, lights, and music are fun and make for a wonderful getaway for families.”

The parade starts at the Flea Market Grounds and goes all through town, ending at the Blue Gate Restaurant, where a countdown will be held before the lighting ceremony.

Kids and parents can meet Santa from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., see live reindeer and countless costumed characters, and try treats from multiple food trucks!

