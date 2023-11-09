YSB and The Lauber raising awareness for Youth Homelessness in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue that unfortunately does not have an age limit. November is National Youth Homeless Prevention Month, a problem that is being seen across the country and right here in Michiana.

And groups like the Youth Service Bureau of Saint Joseph County are trying to help combat this problem that’s affecting our youth in the area.

According to YSB, it estimates 1200-1500 young people experience homelessness in SJC each year, a troubling number especially since it’s so hard to tell when a youth might need help.

It’s termed ‘Hidden Homelessness’, because in many situations young people who do not have a stable place to live, don’t immediately show signs that fit the stereotypical thought of a person experiencing homelessness.

“You see a teenager with a backpack, they look like any other teenager with a backpack,” said Christina McGovern CEO of YSB. “So, you have to do a little more inquiry and a little more questioning. But they’re teenagers so they’re not always going to tell you this is what’s going on at home, I’m crashing with so and so, I’m staying here. But it is a significant issue across the country and our own community.”

And to raise more awareness on the issue, YSB has partnered with The Lauber for its fourth year to help raise awareness and money for the bureau. For every ‘Lauber burger’ sold during the month of November, $1 will be donated to the bureau so they can continue to better support the young people in our community.

YSB has a larger outreach than most other shelters and youth service places.

“We have the only emergency youth service shelter here in St. Joe County,” “When we look at where these young people are coming from its literally every area of our community. Not a particular zip code or a particular high school, it’s everywhere. Everyone has stuff, everyone has a crisis, and we want to make sure we’re messaging that we’re here for whatever you have going on.

YSB offers over 100 safe places around St. Joseph County for youth to seek shelter immediately, in cases of abuse or immediate help.

There are plenty of programs to help youths deal with all kinds of issues to seek help.

You can check out some of their services here.

A list of local and national resources to help runaway and homeless youth:

• Youth Service Bureau Safe Station Emergency Shelter – Open 24/7 – Phone 574-235-9396

• National Runaway Safe line 1-800-RUNAWAY

• Text4Help is also available for youth in crisis - Text the word “SAFE” and current location to 69866

• SAFE PLACE SITES - There are over 100 Safe Place Sites in St. Joseph County where young people can access immediate help. Area sites: South Bend Police & Fire Departments, Mishawaka Police and Fire Departments, Walkerton Police Dept., area Burger King Restaurants, St. Joseph County and Mishawaka Libraries, and all Transpo busses.

