Veterans Day events and deals across Michiana

VETERANS DAY EVENTS

Brandywine Veterans Day Breakfast

The event will take place at the Brandywine Athletic Community Center (1700 Bell Road, Niles) at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. In addition to the breakfast, Merritt Elementary students will say the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem will be performed by the high school band, the choir will sing, and district staff will be in attendance to speak with and welcome veterans.

Culver Community Schools Corporation Veterans Day Program

Culver Community Schools Corporation is holding it annual Veterans Day program (A Salute to Our Veterans) on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Culver Community Middle/High School auditorium (701 School Street, Culver). The public is welcome to attend.

John Glenn School Corporation Veterans Day Program

The John Glenn School Corporation is hosting a couple of assemblies on Friday, Nov. 10. The first will take place at John Glenn High School (201 John Glenn Drive, Walkerton) at 10 a.m., the second one is at North Liberty Elementary School (400 School Drive, North Liberty) at 1 p.m. The district will recognize veterans who are family members, relatives, close friends, etc., of students. There will be patriotic songs and the playing on “Taps.” The assemblies are open to all veterans.

New Prairie Middle School Veterans Day Program

New Prairie Middle School’s annual Veterans Day program will take place at the school (5325 N Cougar Road, New Carlisle) on Friday, Nov. 10. Doors will open for guests at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 8 a.m. school time. New Prairie alum and Marine Sgt. Dylan Pflughaupt will be the guest speaker. The middle school band and choir will also perform.

Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana Flag Raising Ceremony

The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana with the Junior ROTC of Elkhart High School will hold a flag raising ceremony featuring Elkhart High School musicians starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 at the outdoor flagpole in front of the Elkhart OSMC location of the orthopedic practice (2310 California Road, Elkhart). The Indiana Patriot Guard Riders will post multiple United States flags along the roadside for the event. A few words of recognition and appreciation will be said.

Plymouth High School Veterans Day Breakfast and Program

•Plymouth High School will present a Veterans Day Breakfast and Program on Friday, Nov. 10. The breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room with the ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. All members of the community who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces are invited. The school is located at 1 Big Red Drive in Plymouth. Enter through Door 5. Additional handicap parking is available at Door 6. This event is hosted by PHS class officers.

West Side Middle School Veterans Day Assembly

West Side Middle School (101 S. Nappanee Street, Elkhart) is holding a Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m. The assembly should last about 45 minutes. Mayor Rod Roberson will speak at the event, and so will veteran keynote speaker Kenneth Holmes. All veterans are invited to attend, you’ll just need to check into the school’s office.

A Musical Salute to Veterans

The American Legion Post 357 Auxiliary will host the Michiana Male Chorus in a patriotic musical salute to veterans at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted. The Legion is located at 5414 W. Sample Street in South Bend. For more information, click here.

American Legion Post #49 Veterans Day Program

A Veteran’s Day Program will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post #49 (301 North Buffalo Street in Warsaw). The program will include honor guards from Warsaw Community High School JROTC, American Legion & VFW, Kosciusko County Extension Chorus, Ringing of the Bell and presentation of the Order of Kosciuszko and Meritorious Service Award. The public is invited to attend.

BOSS Services’ Veterans Day Brunch

Southwest Michigan Veterans are invited to join BOSS Services’ Veterans Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn (1300 Cinema Way, Benton Harbor). Enjoy camaraderie with local vets. Free brunch (for veterans + 1 guest per veteran); free haircuts during event; live music by Noah Privett; free swag bags; Veteran Resource Station.

Mishawaka VFW Post 360 Veterans Day Concert

The Michiana Concert Band performs a free Veterans Day Concert at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at VFW Post 360 (1307 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Mishawaka).

Mishawaka VFW Post 360 Auxiliary Food Drive

Mishawaka VFW Post 360 Auxiliary will be having a food drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Martin’s Super Market (314 N. Ironwood Drive, Mishawaka). The mission is to help our local military heroes during the holidays. If unable to help on Nov. 12, the post will be accepting donations of non-perishable food, monetary and gift cards through Dec. 10 at 1307 E. Jefferson Boulevard in Mishawaka. The hours are Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Questions may be directed to Starr Rupchock, 574-258-6056 or Linda Miles, 574-532-6162.

Purdue University Northwest Veterans Day Breakfast

Purdue University Northwest will honor veterans with a celebration breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Dworkin Center at PNW branch campus (1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville). Keynote speaker will be retired State Senator Jim Arnold, who was born and raised in Michigan City. He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war. The event begins with registration at 8:15 a.m., a breakfast buffet at 8:30 a.m. and the program at 9 a.m. (all times are CST). Register here.

Veterans Day: Conversations and Coffee

The LaPorte County Public Library will host “Veterans Day: Conversations and Coffee” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Meeting Room B at 904 Indiana Avenue in LaPorte. Celebrate local heroes, listen to their stories, and learn about the LPCPL Digital Local History collection. Drop by anytime. Veterans may visit any LPCPL location on Nov. 11 for a free gift.

Wreath Laying Ceremony

The Algonquin Chapter St. Joe/Benton Harbor of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the World War I Monument on the Bluff in St. Joseph. They will also pay tribute to women veterans.

VETERANS DAY DEALS

Applebee’s

On Saturday, Nov. 11, active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bar Louie

Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on Saturday, Nov. 11, with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee

Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 24oz brewed coffee on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Saturday, Nov.11. Dine-in only.

Bonefish Grill

Active-duty service members and veterans get a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage on Saturday, Nov. 11, with valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on Saturday, Nov. 11, with valid ID. Only available for dine-in. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only.

Carrabba’s

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage with show of ID.

Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is offering any size complimentary coffee or fountain drink to all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on Saturday, Nov. 11, at participating locations with a valid ID.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Saturday, Nov. 11, with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.

Denny’s

Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Gran Slam on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dine-in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD214.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Saturday, Nov. 11, at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Fazoli’s

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Regular Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara on Saturday, Nov. 11. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurants

Hacienda Mexican Restaurants will be honoring all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11, by offering veterans a Free large wet burrito when they dine-in or carryout.

Hooters

Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations on Saturday, Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.

Insomnia Cookies

Veterans and active-duty military get a free 6-pack of Classic cookies with any purchase until Monday, Nov. 13, at 3 a.m. PST. Excludes all online pick-up/delivery orders and nationwide shipping orders.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is offering a free oil change to all veterans and active duty members with a valid military ID on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans get a free doughnut and coffee on Saturday, Nov. 11, at participating locations.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free meal with a valid ID from a special menu at participating locations on Saturday, Nov. 11. This offer is available for dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is offering current and former military members with a valid military ID a free combo meal all day on Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans can choose from any combo meal. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown for breakfast or French Fries for lunch or dinner.

Military Honor Park and Museum

Military Honor Park and Museum [4300 Terminal Drive, South Bend (main entrance at South Bend International Airport)] will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, with free admission for veterans.

Mission BBQ

Veterans get a free sandwich on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse

Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 11.

South Shore Line

South Shore Line will offer active duty military personnel and veterans free transportation from Friday, Nov. 10, through Monday, Nov. 13, on all weekday and weekend trains. Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each military personnel/veteran on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains. For more information, click here.

Texas Roadhouse

At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a form of military ID. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out at a later time. The voucher is good until May 30, 2024. If you choose to dine in on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a specific menu to select from.

