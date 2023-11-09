State police, Toll Road officials preparing for winter-weather driving season

(WNDU) - Winter is coming, which is why INDOT, Indiana State Troopers, and Indiana Toll Road officials are gearing up for the worst mother nature can toss at us.

They hosted an event on Thursday to remind drivers to be prepared come winter and to be patient when you’re behind their trucks. Their workers want to get home safely, just like you do.

“As we start to get into the 2023-2024 winter season, it’s important to remember that on the Indiana Toll Road, along with our partners in the Indiana Department of transportation, the Indiana State Police, we’re preparing for that winter season to keep you, the motorists, in our community safe,” said Rick Fedder, COO for the Indiana Toll Road.

“That truly is a partnership, and we’re hoping to show that today,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police. “But that goes way beyond us. It starts off early on, before a weather event hits, with the meteorologists that give us that information, and then up to us in the media and law enforcement to share what to look out for.”

Thursday’s event was held at the maintenance facility on Ash Road in Granger. It’s one of the many storage sites for road salt.

