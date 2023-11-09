Advertise With Us

South Bend Police Department releases crime stats for October

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re getting our first look at crime data from the month of October from the South Bend Police Department.

Police responded to three homicides in October, up from one the month before. Shots fired calls also went up, as SBPD responded to 125 such calls, nearly 30 more than in September.

However, violent drug crimes are down slightly at 37 reported in October, compared to 46 in September.

The whole crime table is enclosed below:

Sept.Oct.
Assault1316
Burg/Com1013
Burg/Gar42
Drug Viol.4637
Homicide13
Larc/Veh5047
MVT2625
Rape12
Rob/Com22
Rob/Per77
Home Inv.32
Shots Fir.96125

For more information on crime in South Bend, visit the city’s crime dashboard by clicking here.

