South Bend Police Department releases crime stats for October

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re getting our first look at crime data from the month of October from the South Bend Police Department.

Police responded to three homicides in October, up from one the month before. Shots fired calls also went up, as SBPD responded to 125 such calls, nearly 30 more than in September.

However, violent drug crimes are down slightly at 37 reported in October, compared to 46 in September.

The whole crime table is enclosed below:

Sept. Oct. Assault 13 16 Burg/Com 10 13 Burg/Gar 4 2 Drug Viol. 46 37 Homicide 1 3 Larc/Veh 50 47 MVT 26 25 Rape 1 2 Rob/Com 2 2 Rob/Per 7 7 Home Inv. 3 2 Shots Fir. 96 125

For more information on crime in South Bend, visit the city’s crime dashboard by clicking here.

