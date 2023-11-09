Pickleball: A big dill in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Younger generations may think it’s a new phenomenon, but it’s not!

Pickleball actually started in the ‘60s but gained massive popularity during the pandemic. In fact, for the fifth year in a row, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation.

No one knows that more than Paddletek, the top pickleball paddle manufacturer in the United States. Paddletek is located in Niles, Michigan. It is a 9,600-square-foot facility made up of 44 employees cranking out hundreds of thousands of pickleball paddles a year.

“There is a certain skill that you need to develop before you can do it,” explains Curtis Smith, the proud CEO of Paddletek. This was a business dreamed up by his brother.

“What he came up with was a polymer honeycomb paddle, and that discovery and innovation is basically what over 90% of how paddles are made today,” Smith continues.

Here’s how it works at Paddletek. First, you need that honeycomb design which is layered with carbon fiber or fiberglass.

“You can manipulate power, and on the opposite side is control. You don’t want power, but balls going everywhere. You can do that through materials, you can do that through shape, how thick the paddle is,” says Smith.

A CNC machine cuts out the paddle, and a logo is added. The paddle is carefully assembled and shipped all over the world.

“I think the greatest compliment is when people counterfeit them. Your product is so good people want to counterfeit it,” laughs Smith.

But is it really all about the paddle? I spoke with a professional pickleball player to find out.

“Hi, Dad!” says Christine.

“Hi there, Christine, how are you doing?” says E.J. Karsten.

“You never call me Christine,” adds Christine.

“I know, I was going to say Weezee, but this is a television show, so I figured I would make it good. No one is going to know who Weezee is,” says E.J.

Weezee is a family nickname for Christine because her middle name is Louise. No, she doesn’t have asthma, and it is not because of the Jeffersons.

My dad has been a professional pickleball player for the last three years. He travels around the country, playing in major tournaments, medaling in more than 60.

“I am one of these people that says it is operator error. No different than when I get a set of clubs,” says E.J.

Tricia and I know a thing or two about operator error, as we gave pickleball a shot. If you think this is just a game for your grandparents, think again!

“These young adults are playing this game with incredible speed, and the ball is going so quickly,” says E.J.

It feels a bit like tennis, kind of like ping pong, but has weird terms like “the kitchen.” But why does this sport continue to reach new heights in popularity? Because it’s fun!

“By the time you are done playing two to three hours of pickleball, you will at least have met five to six people that you would like to meet again,” says E.J.

Now, my dad said finding the right paddle certainly helps.

“And as you play with a paddle, you will say, ‘Oh, this paddle, I don’t feel like I have good touch’ or ‘I feel like I hit the ball too hard’ or ‘It feels like I am hitting a dead spot.’ Whatever it might be, you are going to feel it,” says E.J.

Over 50? He says an elongated paddle is what you need!

“We don’t have a tendency to miss the ball because of the width of our paddles; we usually have the length. And why is that? Because we are a step slower. If you have a little bit of an elongated paddle, you have a little bit longer of a sweet spot that allows you to reach for a ball and most likely going to make contact,” explains E.J.

Another thing that makes Pickleball so great, it’s not like anything else!

“The sport is not a sexist sport. Both men and women can play the sport on an equal basis on a pickleball court. That doesn’t happen in too many sports where a woman is equal or on par with a man playing a sport, and all of them enjoy playing together. That’s important,” says E.J.

While Paddletek doesn’t sponsor my dad, they do sponsor the number-one player in the world. A 16-year-old by the name of Anna Leigh Waters.

“First of all, she is just an incredible phenom. When she is playing with the number one player in the world, she actually intrudes on his space. Watching that makes me chuckle because that is abnormal. She is that good of a player,” says E.J.

Whether you are a pro or an amateur, have this paddle or that, there is one thing for certain: this sport isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“It is a sport that transcends generations so grandpa can play his granddaughter, and she is not guaranteed to win,” says Smith.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.