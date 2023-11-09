Notre Dame hockey hosting Ohio State this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team is 4-3-2 so far this season after splitting a series with Penn State over the weekend.

The Irish came away with a shootout win and shootout loss in Happy Valley. They’ll host a pair of games against Ohio State this weekend.

Head coach Jeff Jackson discussed what these guys will see from the Buckeyes in a couple of days.

“I think the jury’s still out on a lot of the teams because we haven’t played each other yet,” Jackson said. “I think we’re gonna get a better feel. I think we have a better idea of where we fit with Penn State now after we played them two games... two highly contested games. I assume Ohio State will be similar. This year, I think it’s going to be a little bit more of the offensive side for them.”

Puck drop at Compton Family Ice Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday and 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

