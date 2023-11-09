Mishawaka mayor issues statement after video surfaces of son using racial slurs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood is issuing a statement on Thursday after video surfaced on social media showing his son using racial slurs repeatedly.

According to the statement, Mayor Wood was made aware of the video on Thursday morning. It features his son, Joseph Wood, and an unidentified city employee.

The video, which was made sometime in July 2022, depicts a pretend police officer making a traffic stop and, in the process, using several racial slurs. It also appears to show Joseph Wood pointing and pretending to use a weapon.

The statement goes on to say that the video of Joseph Wood and the other city employee is “irresponsible, ignorant, and unacceptable” and is “not reflective of Mayor Wood’s values, views, nor the way his son and family were raised.”

According to the statement, Joseph Wood and the other city employees have been indefinitely suspended pending further investigation. Joseph also reportedly said that he is deeply sorry, embarrassed, and remorseful for the hurt the video has caused.

Joseph Wood, who is now 22, has been the center of a lot of recent controversy. He was charged with misdemeanor OWI after he was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in a crash in South Bend back in September.

The arrest came nearly a year after Joseph Wood was suspected of driving drunk during a traffic stop in Mishawaka but was instead given a ride home from police.

“As it relates to our son Joseph, this has been a difficult period for him, our family and our community,” Mayor Wood said. “We make no excuses for the reprehensible nature of this video. We have encouraged him to seek help for his mental health issues and he has begun that process and is making progress. He is a young man with a full life ahead of him and we are committed to getting him the assistance he needs. We ask for your continued prayers, privacy and support.”

You can read the statement issued on Thursday in its entirety below:

Mayor Wood was just made aware this morning of an offensive, abhorrent, amateur video that was made by his son Joseph Wood and another city of Mishawaka employee in July of 2022. The video is a deplorable depiction of a pretend officer making a traffic stop and, in the process, several offensive, reprehensible slurs were made. The video also seemingly involved Joe pointing and pretending to use a weapon. To be clear, the video of Joe and the other City of Mishawaka employee is irresponsible, ignorant & unacceptable. This behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Mishawaka, the mayor’s home or at the workplace. This video depiction is not reflective of Mayor Wood’s values, views, nor the way his son and family were raised. Mayor Wood has made the following statement: “As it relates to our son Joseph, this has been a difficult period for him, our family and our community. We make no excuses for the reprehensible nature of this video. We have encouraged him to seek help for his mental health issues and he has begun that process and is making progress. He is a young man with a full life ahead of him and we are committed to getting him the assistance he needs. We ask for your continued prayers, privacy and support. Joe Wood has communicated that he is deeply sorry, embarrassed and remorseful for the hurt this has caused. Both Joseph Wood and the other city employee involved have been indefinitely suspended pending further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.