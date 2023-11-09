Advertise With Us

Michigan leaders remind veterans of benefits under PACT Act

By 16 News Now
Nov. 9, 2023
LANSING (WNDU) - Veterans Day is right around the corner.

Thursday brought a reminder that efforts to treat toxic exposure have turned the corner.

In August of 2022, the PACT Act was signed into law. PACT stands for “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics.” It brings the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years.

The PACT Act was the subject of a virtual news conference today sponsored by Michigan’s U.S. senators.

“We believe there are a lot of veterans that will qualify for these benefits that have not yet applied; we know that 25,000 veterans across Michigan have applied,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI. “But there are roughly 175,000 veterans that, if they apply, would likely get these benefits as a result of injuries they incurred as a result of their service.”

“It’s really important that we get the message out there that these veterans, if they are suffering from anything, if they’re having symptoms and don’t know what’s going on - get ahold of your local VSO,” said Ryan Grams, with Kent County Veteran’s Services. “Talk to them, open up that dialogue, ask those questions. And see if there’s something we can do to get you to the VA. To get these things looked at.”

The PACT Act also expanded resources to process claims, potentially saving hours of work for vets in need.

