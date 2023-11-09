Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Using AI to train first responders

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Virtual reality can take you to places you’ve never been, and it can give you experiences you may never have had before.

Now, first responders are using that same technology to help them prepare for the worst of the worst. As any emergency response worker knows, how quickly you respond could be the difference between life and death.

It’s too bad to say that there’s, like, more of these events than we can count,” said Dr. Nicholas Kman, in Ohio State Medical School’s emergency medicine program.

A team at the Ohio State University College of Medicine created a cutting-edge virtual reality training program that’s helping paramedics and firefighters prepare for highly intense situations like bombings, mass shootings, and interstate pile-ups.

Jesse Martinez is an advanced EMT, and he’s been on the job for 23 years. He put on the VR headset and was transported to the scene of a subway bombing.

“You just know where the bad patients are, or the worst patients are, and you just work from there,” Martinez said. “I can talk to a patient, I can ask you, ‘Where are you hurt?’ I can ask you to show me where it hurts.”

Captain Glen Keating says that even though there may never be a subway bombing in his area, treating the victims of any mass causality situation is similar.

“We have plenty of situations that are multiple patient car accidents, and, you know, that doesn’t matter. That can happen anywhere,” Keating said.

And instead of disaster training once or twice a year, first responders can train year-round.

The virtual reality disaster response training program is being used in several communities across Ohio and is quickly expanding to other states.

