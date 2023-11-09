Locals react to third Republican Presidential Debate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill once said, “All politics is local.”

As we’re less than a year away from elections, we wanted to hear from the people who matter: local voters.

The field is slimming down compared to the last two debates, with only five Republican candidates qualifying for the 3rd Republican Debate at the Arsht Center in Miami, FL. Still, even with a smaller stage, there were some pretty big moments.

One of the most contentious moments of the debate was between businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

“She made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” Ramaswamy said.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley said.

“You have her supporters propping her up; here is the truth...,’ responded Ramaswamy.

“You’re just scum,” Haley said.

“I like Nikki Haley a lot,” retired physician Larry Thompson said. “I thought she took the barbs from him and responded very well, and I just like her politics; I think she’s very even-handed and about as close as the Republicans have to a moderate.”

Unlike previous debates this year and with a smaller field, issues seemed to take center stage, like the right to choose, as the abortion debate was fresh on everyone’s mind after residents voted to make abortion a Constitutional Right -- right next door in the Buckeye State.

“I don’t know how I feel about, especially people that are not biological women, making choices for women,” said South Bend resident Dara Rose. “I am pro-life, but I also think the problem is deeper than you just passing a law. It goes into our homes, into our families, and it’s a bigger decision, a wider decision than just make a law and make people abide by it.”

Meanwhile, the elephant not in the room is the front-runner for the Republican Party, Former President Donald Trump.

“Anybody who’s going to be spending the next year and a half of their life focusing on keeping themselves out of jail and courtrooms cannot lead this party or this country,” said former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during the debate.

Locals shared their opinions about the former president’s absence and Trump’s choosing to hold a separate rally 12 miles away at Milander Park in Hialeah, FL.

“I guess when you do things separately, you break up the party, and I wish we would just have a more unified front,” Rose said.

Looking ahead to 2024, some locals are on the fence about a possible rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

“There seem to be plenty of Republican challengers to President Trump, and that will just have to get flushed out in the process, but at this point, there are very few Democrats that are stepping up to the plate to give the Democrat side of the ticket realistic options,” said St. Joseph County resident Bill Rozzi.

The next Republican debate is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Dec. 6th. At this hour, only Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis qualify for that debate.

To qualify for the Presidential debates, you must meet four criteria: State polling percentage, National polling percentage, donor criterion, and signing the “loyalty pledge.”

Former President Donald Trump would’ve qualified for the debate but says he won’t sign the pledge supporting the Republican nominee if he lost the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

