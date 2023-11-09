Irish men’s hoops inks trio of 2024 signees on National Signing Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trio of Notre Dame men’s basketball recruits made their move to South Bend official by signing their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day.

Cole Certa, Sir Mohammed, and Garrett Sundra are the new additions from the Class of 2024. This Irish class is being listed as high as No. 19 in the country by 247Sports.

Irish head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry explained why these three guys are such a good fit for Notre Dame.

“A very, very bright day for our future with three really great people, first and foremost,” Shrewsberry said. “When you talk about these guys, you think about that first and foremost. They’re great people, they’re great students — they’re going to be great fits at Notre Dame. They’re really good basketball players. All three fit our style of play as you’ll see. But they’re winners also.”

Shrewsberry’s coaching staff is also thrilled about the commitments.

“What we’re building is something special,” said Notre Dame associate head basketball coach Kyle Getter. “I think the people make the place. As we continue to add people like we had in this class, we’re really excited about the future.”

Certa is a 6-5 guard from Illinois. The four-star prospect is ranked 74th overall by 247Sports and 89th by ESPN. Certa is playing his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida.

Mohammed is a 6-6 guard from North Carolina. He is the No. 42 rated prospect in his class by 247Sports, which is the second highest ranked recruit to sign with Notre Dame in the last decade. ESPN has Mohammed as the sixth best recruit in the state of North Carolina and 19th for his position.

Sundra is a 6-11 forward from Virginia. The four-star prospect by ESPN and top-100 overall recruit ranks fifth in his state and 20th at his position.

