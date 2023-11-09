Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Cool weather for Veterans Day weekend

Multiple 60F days headed into Michiana next week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A ridge of high pressure will build into our area starting early next week and will keep rain chances very low through most of next week. Highs will peak in the lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Low 36F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to a slight increase in clouds late in the day. High 50F. Low 33F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Low temperatures near freezing (32F). Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to a bright afternoon. High 52F. Low 35F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Suspect, victim identified in US-12 stolen car crash
Search for ‘road rage’ suspect underway after shots fired on Indiana Toll Road
Body found along Darden Road walking trail was likely a suicide, police say
Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm
First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday