First Alert Weather: Cool weather for Veterans Day weekend

A ridge of high pressure will build into our area starting early next week and will keep rain chances very low through most of next week. Highs will peak in the lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY: Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Low 36F. Wind WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to a slight increase in clouds late in the day. High 50F. Low 33F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Low temperatures near freezing (32F). Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to a bright afternoon. High 52F. Low 35F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

