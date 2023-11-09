Elkhart police looking to identify credit card fraud suspect

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

Police say it happened at several businesses in the Elkhart area.

If you can identify the person or the vehicle pictured in this story, you’re asked to contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

(Elkhart Police Department)

