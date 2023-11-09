Democrat wins District 5 on Common Council; first in decades

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are following up on a tightly contested South Bend Common Council race on Tuesday.

After a close race, Democrat Sherry Bolden-Simpson won the 5th District seat against Republican incumbent, Eli Wax.

She won by 37 votes.

The 5th District seat had been in GOP control for decades.

“I am feeling excited, humbled that so many people have trusted me and honored. That’s how I feel,” said Bolden-Simpson.

She learned she had won while on her way to Corby’s.

“Then when I walked inside my husband and I...everybody jumped up and they were like, ‘You won.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’” said Bolden-Simpson.

Bolden-Simpson said she never takes her opponents for granted.

“I was a state qualifying athlete, and I always took my opponents seriously,” said Bolden-Simpson.

She was raised in South Bend and has been an educator for almost four decades.

She said her top three priorities are gun violence, affordable housing and mental health.

“And I have seen it as a school teacher. Untreated mental health wreaks havoc in the family. It wreaks havoc in the community,” said Bolden-Simpson.

Bolden-Simpson wants to thank Wax for his service and dedication to the City of South Bend.

“At the watch party I did thank him for keeping the campaign respectful and positive, so I thank him for that,” she said.

Wax has served on the council for three years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.