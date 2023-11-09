Advertise With Us

Democrat wins District 5 on Common Council; first in decades

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are following up on a tightly contested South Bend Common Council race on Tuesday.

After a close race, Democrat Sherry Bolden-Simpson won the 5th District seat against Republican incumbent, Eli Wax.

She won by 37 votes.

The 5th District seat had been in GOP control for decades.

“I am feeling excited, humbled that so many people have trusted me and honored. That’s how I feel,” said Bolden-Simpson.

She learned she had won while on her way to Corby’s.

“Then when I walked inside my husband and I...everybody jumped up and they were like, ‘You won.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’” said Bolden-Simpson.

Bolden-Simpson said she never takes her opponents for granted.

“I was a state qualifying athlete, and I always took my opponents seriously,” said Bolden-Simpson.

She was raised in South Bend and has been an educator for almost four decades.

She said her top three priorities are gun violence, affordable housing and mental health.

“And I have seen it as a school teacher. Untreated mental health wreaks havoc in the family. It wreaks havoc in the community,” said Bolden-Simpson.

Bolden-Simpson wants to thank Wax for his service and dedication to the City of South Bend.

“At the watch party I did thank him for keeping the campaign respectful and positive, so I thank him for that,” she said.

Wax has served on the council for three years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Suspect, victim identified in US-12 stolen car crash
Search for ‘road rage’ suspect underway after shots fired on Indiana Toll Road
Body found along Darden Road walking trail was likely a suicide, police say
Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

Latest News

South Bend Police Department releases crime stats for October
Camp Millhouse to host pancake breakfast, bake sale
South Bend Police Department releases crime stats for October
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cool weather ahead