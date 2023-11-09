Coroner: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot in Elkhart SWAT standoff

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A preliminary report has been released after the Elkhart SWAT standoff, where one man died and an officer was shot on Monday night.

The man found dead during the SWAT altercation on Nov. 6 has now been identified as Dannie Lee Davis, 41, of Elkhart.

According to the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney, SWAT responded to a home at 731 W. Franklin Street around 10 p.m. on a search warrant related to a drug dealing investigation.

As officers approached, shots rang out from the home and struck Cpl. Jon Carver, who was treated and released from the hospital on the same night. Police say SWAT made several attempts through verbal negotiations, chemical irritants, and other methods to secure the residence safely.

Around 1 a.m. SWAT entered the house and said it found Davis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head with a handgun in his hand. Davis was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The report says that there is no indication that any law enforcement officer discharged a firearm during the entirety of the standoff.

On Nov. 8., an autopsy was performed on Davis, which ruled his cause of death as suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

If you have any information regarding this event or are aware of any individual who may, please call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

