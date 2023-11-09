Cheerless in Michiana: Roseland bar to face potential fine over underage service

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - You could say it’s one of the most popular bars in the county, especially among young people.

But that might be the problem for Cheers Pub.

The pub is now under the microscope after allegations of underage customers.

It’s a numbers game, as Roseland Police tell us they confiscated more than 50 fake IDs and issued more than 70 citations for underage drinking last Thursday.

Around 20 officers with Roseland and Indiana Excise Police conducted the compliance check, with police saying that there were over 200 people in Cheers on Nov. 2 when they executed the compliance check.

“We received numerous complaints about underage drinking going on at Cheers, and then also, some of our officers had engaged in the past few weeks outside of Cheers but leaving Cheers, some people leaving Cheers and they had some fake IDs and obviously underage, so that kind of piqued our interest, and so we kind of organized this, the operation of an unannounced visit we did last week,” said Roseland Police Chief Avery Minor.

When police entered the bar, they said some people looked younger than 21, so they asked bar patrons to produce their IDs; of those asked, some were over 21, but many were not.

“Once it got to a point where we were finding so many people underage, that’s when the decision was made to shut down the bar (for the night), and as everyone was walking out, they had to produce an ID at that point,” Minor said.

While the college students involved are facing underage drinking tickets, as of now, no fines have been levied against Cheers Pub.

“As the business owner, it is your responsibility to know who is in your establishment,” Minor said. “Now, even though they did go through the scanner, the onus is still on them to know who exactly they’re serving alcohol to.”

Roseland Police say it comes down to making sure everyone is obeying the law, and the Indiana State Excise Police is responsible for whether Cheer’s liquor license will be suspended, revoked, or have no punishment imposed.

“At the end of the day, the town of Roseland wants all businesses to flourish, all businesses to be successful,” Minor said. “However, we got to stay within the scope of the law and the scope of keeping everyone safe.”

In a statement from Cheers Pub, they say:

“We don’t condone underage drinking, and before the raid, we were following all protocols that were asked to by Indiana Excise Police, like scanning IDs and blacklight checks. If we suspect that someone is underage or acting strangely, we will ask them questions like their address or date of birth to verify the information on the ID is valid. Cheers Pub will be getting a new upgraded scanner to attempt and determine fake IDs from valid state and government IDs. This is our livelihood, and this is our business, and we have a great working relationship with the Town of Roseland.”

The Roseland Town Council will discuss potential fines for the bar on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Roseland Town Hall is located at 200 Independence Drive, IN 46554.

