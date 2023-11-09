Advertise With Us

Camp Millhouse to host pancake breakfast, bake sale

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you like pancakes? Well, you can eat some at Camp Millhouse this weekend!

The camp, which helps people with disabilities, is hosting a pancake breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Visitors can see the new lodge, take a tour, and buy camp merchandise to support their mission. You can also enjoy some sausage, fruit, coffee, juice, milk, and more with those pancakes.

Donations will be collected at the door, with the money going toward paying off the lodge.

The event flier is enclosed below:

The event poster.
The event poster.(WNDU)

