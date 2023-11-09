Camp Millhouse to host pancake breakfast, bake sale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you like pancakes? Well, you can eat some at Camp Millhouse this weekend!

The camp, which helps people with disabilities, is hosting a pancake breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Visitors can see the new lodge, take a tour, and buy camp merchandise to support their mission. You can also enjoy some sausage, fruit, coffee, juice, milk, and more with those pancakes.

Donations will be collected at the door, with the money going toward paying off the lodge.

The event flier is enclosed below:

The event poster. (WNDU)

