Advertise With Us

Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say

FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states.

Consideration for a new headquarters has been going on for more than a decade, with the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Virginia and Maryland both competing for the project.

The site is planned for Greenbelt, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) northeast of Washington, two people familiar with the process told The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of the site announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Jonathon Carver
Elkhart officer recovering after getting shot in SWAT standoff
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Traffic on US-31 South backed up due to overturned semi
Edwardsburg man killed in New Buffalo Twp. motorcycle crash identified
Decision 2023: Municipal General Election Results

Latest News

Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
At trial, man accused of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica denies hurting her
The Roseland Town Council will discuss potential fines for the bar on Thursday at 6 p.m. at...
Cheerless in Michiana: Roseland bar to face potential fine over underage service
Irish men’s hoops inks trio of 2024 signees on National Signing Day
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years and gave families fake remains, police say
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say