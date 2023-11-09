Agreement could bring another big development to New Carlisle area

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is some heavy-duty “development facilitation” going on in St. Joseph County.

It begs the question: can economic lighting strike twice in the same place?

On Thursday morning, a development facilitation agreement was approved between St. Joseph County, Indiana’s Economic Development Corporation, and a mysterious private company called Razor5.

The Razor5 project promises to be even bigger than the $3 billion EV battery manufacturing plant being built by General Motors and Samsung in the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) in New Carlisle.

“This could certainly be on scale with that with name and investment, so we think it’s a real good prospect for not only the IEC but also for the region as a whole,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

The site being assembled for the Razor5 project covers a total of 840 acres. That’s actually 160 acres larger than the battery plant site.

Razor5 has 90 days to access the parcels to see if the site would support the “light industrial” use mentioned in the agreement.

“So, they’re going to probably do some survey work, some soil borings, some compaction work, some wetland delineation,” Schalliol explained. “Just basic work to understand if the soils will work, if the site will work, if they can get access to the site, things like that.”

Razor5 will put $1 million in escrow on behalf of the owner of land that is not yet under option. If no sale takes place, the landowner gets it all. If a sale does take place, half goes towards the purchase price.

“Again, another one. GM, Samsung, certainly a huge fish and we’re excited about that one and that’s moving forward,” Schalliol explained. “This would be another nice fish for the wall.”

