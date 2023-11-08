Wellness Wednesdays: ‘Zero Gain’ fitness challenge at the YMCA

(WNDU) - On this Wellness Wednesday, we are highlighting a new fitness challenge at the YMCA of Greater Michiana that’s designed to help you stay on task with your fitness journey throughout the holidays.

The goal of the “Zero Gain Challenge” is to maintain your body fat percentage or your weight, depending on what you’re most comfortable with, through the eight-week holiday season.

Participants get two body composition scans using InBody technology with a certified personal trainer, a chance to win raffle prizes, and a healthy start to 2024!

Karin Lanning and Caprice McDonald from the YMCA joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the challenge and show us how the InBody technology works. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The challenge is $15 for YMCA members and $30 for community members. It takes place from Nov. 13, 2023, through Jan. 14, 2024. The deadline to register is Sunday, Nov. 12.

For more information and to register, click here. You can also find mor information and a QR code in the flyer attached below.

Zero Gain Flyer by WNDU on Scribd

