Wednesday’s Child: Meet Zayden

(WNDU) - There’s a huge need for foster parents in both Indiana and Michigan. And there’s an even bigger need for foster parents who are willing to adopt.

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 11-year-old Zayden. He’s very creative and enjoys being outside.

“I like to swim. I play video games. I like to play soccer. I’m a good kicker,” Zayden said.

While playing outside, Zayden would like to visit playgrounds.

“I like to go to parks and go and play on the slides,” Zayden said.

Zayden would like to be adopted by a family that has pets or works with animals.

“What makes me happy is being loved by animals and people,” Zayden said.

Zayden is an adventurous person. He’d like to visit Spain and watch the bulls run. Zaden enjoys family activities like camping, riding bikes together, and playing Monopoly. His favorite holidays are Christmas and Halloween.

Zayden would love to be part of a family.

“I want a family. I want to have brothers and sisters. I want younger sisters and brothers and parents. I’ll go swim with my family,” Zayden said.

For more information, head to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope.

